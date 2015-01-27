Yemen's Houthi fighters free presidential chief of staff: official

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi fighters released the presidential chief of staff on Tuesday, a Yemeni official said, after seizing him on Jan. 17 in an abduction that led to the resignation of the president and the government.

The Houthis handed over Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, a former nominee for the office of prime minister, to a tribal leader from his native Shabwa province in south-eastern Yemen, the official said.