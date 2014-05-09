Blast heard near security building in Yemeni capital: residents

SANAA (Reuters) - An explosion was heard near a government building housing political security staff in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Friday, residents told Reuters.

Following the explosion sirens were heard, in a warning to people in the area not to leave their homes, the residents said.

The cause of the explosion was not clear, but earlier, in another district in Sanaa, residents said they had heard an exchange of gunfire between militants and security personnel at the presidential palace.