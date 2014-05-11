FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide car bomber kills six soldiers in southern Yemen: official
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 11, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide car bomber kills six soldiers in southern Yemen: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - A suicide car bomber killed six army officers in southern Yemen on Sunday and wounded many others after targeting a military police building in the coastal city of Mukallah, a local security official said.

The explosion appeared to be a revenge attack by al Qaeda following the Yemeni army’s recent campaign in the provinces of Shabwa and Abyan against the group, he said.

“There are six soldiers killed and the toll is likely to go up ... we cannot tell the wounded from the dead,” he said, adding that local officials were working on extracting victims from the rubble of the two-storey building that was hit.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Rosalind Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.