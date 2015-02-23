Bomb explodes near military academy in Yemeni capital: security sources

Houthi militants gather at the site of bomb explosion near a military academy in Sanaa February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA (Reuters) - A bomb exploded near a military academy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday evening, security sources told Reuters, in a neighborhood that is a main stronghold of Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi fighters.

The blast did not cause any casualties and was being investigated, a security official was quoted as saying to the defense ministry’s official news outlet, 26 September.

Security in Yemen has frayed since the Houthis formally took power in the capital this month, raising fears of an all-out civil war and of an increase in attacks by radical Sunni militants loyal to al Qaeda.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula - regarded by the United States as the most dangerous affiliate of the global militant group - has taken credit for many past bombings against the Houthis, whom they regard as apostates.