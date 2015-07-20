Islamic state group in Yemen claims responsibility for car blast outside mosque

SANAA (Reuters) - Islamic State’s Yemen branch claimed responsibility for a car blast outside a mosque used by the Houthi group on Monday that police sources and medics said killed five people and wounded seven others.

The blast hit the Moeed mosque in Sanaa, which is used by the Houthis, the police sources said, and is close to the house of one of their leaders. The Houthis are pushing for more rights for Yemen’s Zaydi Shi‘ite Muslims, regarded as heretics by the militant Sunni Islamic State.