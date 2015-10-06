Seven killed in Islamic State suicide bombing in Yemeni capital

DUBAI (Reuters) - Seven people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bombing on a mosque in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run state news agency said, and Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

The agency said in a text message that the attack targeted al-Nour mosque in the al-Nahda neighborhood in northwestern Sanaa.

Islamic State said in a statement that dozens of Houthis preparing to go to the front had been killed or wounded in the attack, which targeted the local al-Nour university.