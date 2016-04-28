FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb outside security chief's home in Yemen's Aden: sources
April 28, 2016 / 5:19 AM / a year ago

Car bomb outside security chief's home in Yemen's Aden: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb exploded outside the home of the security chief of Yemen’s Aden, Shelal Ali Shayyeh, on Thursday, residents said, wounding at least two people.

Guards fired at the attacker and the car he was driving exploded, residents said.

The attack ends a period of relative calm in the city, the temporary base of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, and follows gains made by Yemeni and Emirati forces against al Qaeda militants in towns on the south coast.

Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Robert Birsel

