Dozens of casualties as Yemen car bombs hit mosques, Houthi headquarters: official
#World News
June 17, 2015 / 4:38 PM / 2 years ago

Dozens of casualties as Yemen car bombs hit mosques, Houthi headquarters: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Four car bombs targeted three mosques and the political headquarters of Yemen’s dominant Houthi group on Wednesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, a security official said.

“Four car bombs targeted the political bureau of Ansarullah, the Hashush mosque in the Jiraf district, the Kibsi mosque in the Zira district, and the Qubat al-Khadra mosque, causing the martyrdom and injury of dozens,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet

