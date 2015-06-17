Dozens of casualties as Yemen car bombs hit mosques, Houthi headquarters: official

SANAA (Reuters) - Four car bombs targeted three mosques and the political headquarters of Yemen’s dominant Houthi group on Wednesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, a security official said.

“Four car bombs targeted the political bureau of Ansarullah, the Hashush mosque in the Jiraf district, the Kibsi mosque in the Zira district, and the Qubat al-Khadra mosque, causing the martyrdom and injury of dozens,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.