Islamic state in Yemen claims responsibility for car bombs in capital - statement
June 17, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic state in Yemen claims responsibility for car bombs in capital - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Militant group Islamic state in Yemen claimed responsibility for car bomb attacks in the capital Sanaa that killed and injured dozens of people on Wednesday, according to a statement posted online.

“The soldiers of the Islamic State in Yemen, in a wave of military operations as revenge for the Muslims against the Houthi apostates (detonated) four car bombs near the centers of Houthi apostasy,” the statement from the group said.

Reporting By Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet

