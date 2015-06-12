FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi citizen at mosque killed in cross-border shelling from Yemen
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 12, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi citizen at mosque killed in cross-border shelling from Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - A Saudi citizen was killed and another injured near the Yemen border on Friday by shelling from forces loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Houthi rebels, Saudi civil defense forces said.

The shelling occurred after Friday prayers as people were leaving a mosque in the southwestern Saudi border area of Jizan and parts of the mosque were damaged, a statement on the official Saudi news agency SPA said

An alliance of Gulf Arab nations has been bombing Houthi militia and army units loyal to former president Saleh that control much of Yemen since March 26 in what they say is an attempt to restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Saudi forces and the Houthis have been trading fire across the border since the Arab alliance began its military operations.

On Saturday, the Houthis and their allies fired a Scud missile at Saudi Arabia that the kingdom said it shot down.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.