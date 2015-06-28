Saudi soldier killed in cross-border shelling from Yemen

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi soldier was killed and another wounded by shelling from forces loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Houthi rebels near the Yemen border, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The shelling on Saturday morning was directed at security guards in the southwestern Saudi border area of Jizan, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry on SPA.

An alliance of Gulf Arab nations has been bombing Houthi militia and army units loyal Saleh, which control much of Yemen, since March 26 in what they say is an attempt to restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Saudi forces and the Houthis have been trading fire across the border since the Arab alliance began its operations.

On Saturday, Houthi fighters fired missiles at storage tanks in an Aden refinery, starting a large fire, and 14 people were killed in clashes between the Houthis and the Saudi-led forces near the southern port city, witnesses and residents said.