Britain evacuates special forces from Yemen over worsening security
#World News
March 23, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

Britain evacuates special forces from Yemen over worsening security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has evacuated its last special forces from Yemen because of the deteriorating security situation there, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, following reports that the United States had done the same.

Britain withdrew staff from its embassy in Yemen last month and temporarily suspended operations there over security concerns.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the extraction of special forces had occurred in recent days. The Ministry of Defense said it never commented on such matters.

U.S. officials said on Saturday that the United States had evacuated its own remaining personnel, including about 100 special operations forces, from Yemen because of the deteriorating security situation there.

Houthi fighters opposed to Yemen’s president took over the central city of Taiz at the weekend in an escalation of a power struggle diplomats say risks drawing in neighboring oil giant Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival Iran.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Stephen Addison

