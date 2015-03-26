Yemen says Saudi-led strikes target Houthi air bases

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen said Saudi-led air strikes launched on Thursday were targeting Houthi air power and the militia’s ability to launch missiles.

“This campaign is mainly to prevent the Houthi rebels from using the airports and the planes to attack Aden and the other parts of Yemen and also to prevent them from using rockets,” Yaseen told Reuters from Sharm el-Sheikh, where Arab foreign ministers are due to convene later on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar said they had decided to act to protect Yemen against what they called aggression by the Iranian-backed Houhti militia, according to a joint statement by the five Gulf Arab countries.

They acted after the Houthis, backed by Yemeni army troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, advanced on Aden, threatening the southern city where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is based.

Yaseen said among the targets were the Dulaimi air base, Taiz air base and Hodeidah air base “because they have been taken over by the Houthis.”

Yaseen declined to give a duration for the campaign, but said it would continue until it “achieves its targets”. He added that Hadi was still in the south in Aden and was safe.