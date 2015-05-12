FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen ceasefire begins but shells fell until last minute: Asseri
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 12, 2015 / 9:08 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen ceasefire begins but shells fell until last minute: Asseri

A Saudi soldier fires a mortar towards Houthi movement position, at the Saudi border with Yemen April 21, 2015 in this file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A five-day humanitarian truce in Yemen came into effect at 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, said Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for a Saudi-led coalition which has been striking the country’s Houthi rebels since March 26.

The Houthis shelled Saudi border areas in Jizan province until the last moments before the ceasefire started, Asseri said on al-Arabiya television, adding that this gave him no confidence the rebel group intended to keep to the truce. Any Iranian vessels sailing to Yemen needed permission from Yemeni authorities or the coalition to make the journey, he said.

Reporting By Mostafa Hashem in Cairo; Writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.