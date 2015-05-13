U.S. State Department says Yemen ceasefire broadly holding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ceasefire in Yemen has broadly held, despite some reports of clashes, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

“It’s our understanding that the ceasefire has broadly held and we urge all parties to continue to honor it, to honor the commitment to restraint. We are aware of some reports ... of some clashes and some reports of anti-aircraft fire, as well, since the ceasefire began last night,” State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said at a briefing.