Houthi violations ended Yemen truce: foreign minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition resumed airstrikes in Yemen on Monday after a five-day humanitarian pause because the Houthi militia and its allies violated the truce, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said by telephone.

The coalition is not now considering any new ceasefire offer despite a United Nations plea to extend the truce, Abdulla said, but he added that the renewed strikes would avoid Sanaa airport and Aden and Hodaida seaports to let aid get in.