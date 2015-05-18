FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houthi violations ended Yemen truce: foreign minister
#World News
May 18, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Houthi violations ended Yemen truce: foreign minister

Anti-Houthi fighters of the Southern Popular Resistance fire from a tank in Yemen's southern port city of Aden May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition resumed airstrikes in Yemen on Monday after a five-day humanitarian pause because the Houthi militia and its allies violated the truce, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Reyad Yassin Abdulla said by telephone.

The coalition is not now considering any new ceasefire offer despite a United Nations plea to extend the truce, Abdulla said, but he added that the renewed strikes would avoid Sanaa airport and Aden and Hodaida seaports to let aid get in.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Heavens

