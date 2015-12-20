FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen foreign minister says ceasefire extended for one week
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2015 / 6:43 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen foreign minister says ceasefire extended for one week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN/CAIRO (Reuters) - A troubled ceasefire in Yemen has been extended by one week on condition that Houthi forces commit to the truce, the country’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

Abdel Malek al-Mekhlafi made the announcement to reporters in Switzerland where peace talks ended earlier on Sunday.

Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to meet again on Jan. 14 to continue talks but the location is yet to be decided.

Mekhlafi said the extension of the ceasefire was subject to Houthi forces’ commitment to the truce.

The ceasefire coincided with the start of the United Nations-backed talks on Dec. 15.

Though Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have accused each other of many violations of the ceasefire, it did significantly reduce the fighting and allowed for deliveries of small amounts of badly needed aid to the war zones.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Bolton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.