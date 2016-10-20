FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Civilians injured in Saudi Arabia by missiles fired from Yemen - Saudi civil defense
#World News
October 20, 2016 / 1:49 PM / 10 months ago

Civilians injured in Saudi Arabia by missiles fired from Yemen - Saudi civil defense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - A number of civilians in the southern Saudi Arabian province of Jazan have been injured by missiles fired from Yemen, the Saudi civil defense unit was quoted as saying by the Saudi-owned television news channel Al Arabiya on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear when the attack happened, but Yemen's Houthi movement said on Thursday it had launched attacks on military targets in Saudi Arabia over the last two days.

"The violations happened along on the border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and specifically in the regions of Najran and Jazan," a civil defense official said. "A variety of weapons were fired, including rockets and projectiles."

A U.N.-brokered 72-hour truce between Yemen's Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition began just before midnight on Wednesday amid hopes of an end to the 19-month-old conflict, which has drawn in regional powers and killed thousands of civilians.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

