3 months ago
Cholera outbreak death toll in Yemen rises to 180: ICRC
May 15, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 3 months ago

Cholera outbreak death toll in Yemen rises to 180: ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - A cholera outbreak in Yemen has killed 180 people since April 27, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday, hours after the Houthi-controlled health ministry said 115 had died from the disease in the capital Sanaa.

ICRC's Dominik Stillhart told reporters in the Yemeni city of Aden there were 11,000 more suspected cholera cases across the war-torn country. Authorities on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Sanaa over the outbreak and called for international help to avert disaster.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Catherine Evans

