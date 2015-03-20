FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State claims responsibility for Yemen mosque bombings: Twitter statement
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Yemen mosque bombings: Twitter statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot that has seized large areas of Iraq and Syria, has claimed responsibility for suicide bomb attacks on two mosques used mainly by Shi‘ite Muslims in Yemen on Friday, a statement on Twitter showed.

At least 87 people were killed and 260 people were wounded in the blasts in the capital Sanaa. Both mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.