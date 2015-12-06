Islamic State says killed Aden governor in car blast -statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion which killed the governor of Yemen’s southern Aden province on Sunday.
In a statement posted on a messaging service, the group said it detonated an explosives-laden car as Jaafar Mohammed Saad’s convoy was passing in a western district of Aden. Residents and security sources earlier said Saad had been attacked by rocket-propelled grenades or a suicide car bomber.
Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Dominic Evans, editing by Sami Aboudi