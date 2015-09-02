FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State group in Yemen claims responsibility for bomb attacks in capital
September 2, 2015 / 6:03 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State group in Yemen claims responsibility for bomb attacks in capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Islamic State’s Yemen branch claimed responsibility for two bomb explosions at a mosque in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday that Houthi-controlled media said killed 28 people.

The ultra-radical Islamist militant group said in a statement circulating on Twitter that a suicide bomber had blown himself up in the mosque, and that a car bomb parked near Houthi medics outside the mosque detonated shortly afterwards.

The Iranian-backed Houthis are pushing for more rights for Yemen’s Zaydi Shi‘ite Muslims, who are regarded as heretics by the Sunni Islamic State.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Mark Heinrich

