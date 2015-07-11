FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition says Yemen government did not request truce: Saudi-owned TV
#World News
July 11, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led coalition says Yemen government did not request truce: Saudi-owned TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition that has bombed Yemen’s dominant Houthi group for more than three months said on Saturday it had not received a request from the Yemeni government in exile to pause its campaign during a truce, Saudi-owned Arabiya TV said.

The report came after Saudi-led air strikes and heavy shelling between warring factions shook several cities in Yemen overnight, residents said, violating a United Nations humanitarian truce which took effect just before midnight.

“The leadership of the coalition: we did not receive a request from the Yemeni government regarding the truce,” a news flash on the channel said on Saturday.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning

Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Noah Browning
