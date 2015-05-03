FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia says it has not begun a ground operation in Yemen's Aden
#World News
May 3, 2015 / 12:04 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia says it has not begun a ground operation in Yemen's Aden

People stand amidst the rubble of houses destroyed by an overnight Saudi-led airstrike on a residential area in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition has not started any major ground offensive in Yemen’s port city of Aden, its spokesman said on Sunday after a Yemeni newspaper reported that an Arab force had landed in the city and was battling Houthi fighters.

Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told Reuters there were no non-Yemeni forces fighting in Aden, but said the coalition would continue to assist local militias fighting the Houthis. He said he could not comment on whether the coalition had deployed any special forces to Aden.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
