Saudi Arabia says it has not begun a ground operation in Yemen's Aden

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition has not started any major ground offensive in Yemen’s port city of Aden, its spokesman said on Sunday after a Yemeni newspaper reported that an Arab force had landed in the city and was battling Houthi fighters.

Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri told Reuters there were no non-Yemeni forces fighting in Aden, but said the coalition would continue to assist local militias fighting the Houthis. He said he could not comment on whether the coalition had deployed any special forces to Aden.