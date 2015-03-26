FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudis consulted U.S. at 'high levels' ahead of Yemen strikes: U.S. official
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Saudis consulted U.S. at 'high levels' ahead of Yemen strikes: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia consulted with the United States at “high levels” before launching air strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen, and President Barack Obama was aware of the plan, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The Obama administration gave its support to the military campaign, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir told reporters earlier that Riyadh had been in touch with Washington about the operation now under way, but that the United States was not a member of the 10-country coalition.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Beech

