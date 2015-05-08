FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-led forces will target Yemen's Saada, ask residents to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi-led forces warned civilians that Yemen’s Saada province would be a military target as of Friday evening, Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya reported.

The leadership of the coalition asked all civilians to leave the province, a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, by 7 pm local time, the station said.

Saudi Arabia said Thursday it would respond forcefully to cross-border Houthi attacks that started on Tuesday, and has targeted the province with air strikes since then.

Reporting By Omar Fahmy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; editing by John Stonestreet

