FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Arabia denies coalition behind attack on Yemen civilians
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia denies coalition behind attack on Yemen civilians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition played no role in an attack reported to have killed 27 people at a wedding party in a Yemeni village on Sunday, a coalition a spokesman said.

A local resident said 12 women, eight children and seven men died in the air strike that hit two tents in the village of al-Wahijah, near the Red Sea port city of Al-Mokha.

Brigadier-General Ahmed al-Asseri told Reuters: “There have been no air operations by the coalition in that area for three days. This is totally false news.”

Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.