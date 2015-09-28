Saudi Arabia denies coalition behind attack on Yemen civilians

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition played no role in an attack reported to have killed 27 people at a wedding party in a Yemeni village on Sunday, a coalition a spokesman said.

A local resident said 12 women, eight children and seven men died in the air strike that hit two tents in the village of al-Wahijah, near the Red Sea port city of Al-Mokha.

Brigadier-General Ahmed al-Asseri told Reuters: “There have been no air operations by the coalition in that area for three days. This is totally false news.”