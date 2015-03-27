FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen foreign minister says dialogue with Houthis still possible
March 27, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen foreign minister says dialogue with Houthis still possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen said on Friday a dialogue with Houthi militia was still possible despite a Saudi-led military campaign against them.

Speaking ahead of an Arab League summit in Egypt where Yemen will dominate the agenda, he told Reuters: “Dialogue was necessary and it still is. (But) it has to be dialogue that is under the (principle) of the legitimacy of the president and the state and not legitimacy of coups and militias.”

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
