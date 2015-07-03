FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drone attack on al Qaeda in Yemen kills four: witnesses
July 3, 2015

Drone attack on al Qaeda in Yemen kills four: witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A drone attacked an army base held by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in southeastern Yemen in the early hours of Friday, killing four suspected militants, witnesses said.

The base is near al-Mukulla, a port city which has been the target of several drones attacks in recent weeks including one that killed Nasser al-Wuhayshi, the leader of AQAP, one of the most active branches of the al Qaeda militant network.

(This story corrects location to southeastern, not southwestern)

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Hadeel al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean and Robin Pomeroy

