Drone attack on al Qaeda in Yemen kills four: witnesses

SANAA (Reuters) - A drone attacked an army base held by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in southeastern Yemen in the early hours of Friday, killing four suspected militants, witnesses said.

The base is near al-Mukulla, a port city which has been the target of several drones attacks in recent weeks including one that killed Nasser al-Wuhayshi, the leader of AQAP, one of the most active branches of the al Qaeda militant network.

(This story corrects location to southeastern, not southwestern)