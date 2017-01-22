FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict
January 22, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 7 months ago

Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's National Defence Council on Sunday extended the military's participation in a Saudi-led operation in Yemen, the presidency said in a statement. It did not specify how long the extension would be for.

"The National Defence Council agreed during the meeting to extend the participation of the required elements from the Egyptian armed forces in a combat operation outside the nation's border to defend Egyptian and Arab national security in the Gulf, Red Sea, and Bab al-Mandab areas," the statement said.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed

