Egypt extends for six months military mandate in Gulf, Red Sea
August 1, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt extends for six months military mandate in Gulf, Red Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian government extended by six months the deployment of “some elements of the armed forces” outside Egypt’s borders to defend national and Arab security in the Gulf, Red Sea and the Strait of Mandeb, state news agency MENA said on Saturday.

Egypt is part of a Saudi-led coalition that has been targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Egypt authorized a 40-day mandate on March 26, and extended it for three months in May 3 before extending it again on Saturday following the national defense council’s approval.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

