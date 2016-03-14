FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE fighter jet crashed in Yemen's Aden: local official
#World News
March 14, 2016

UAE fighter jet crashed in Yemen's Aden: local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates fighter jet has crashed in a mountainous area of the southern Yemeni city of Aden and the fate of the pilot was unknown, a local Yemeni official said on Monday.

Hani al-Yazidi, director of the Buraiqa district in northern Aden said authorities had found wreckage of the plane after it crashed into a mountain in the area.

His comments came after the UAE armed forces said one of its fighter jets from a Saudi-led alliance in Yemen was missing.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, editing by Sylvia Westall

