UAE fighter jet crashed in Yemen's Aden: local official

ADEN (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates fighter jet has crashed in a mountainous area of the southern Yemeni city of Aden and the fate of the pilot was unknown, a local Yemeni official said on Monday.

Hani al-Yazidi, director of the Buraiqa district in northern Aden said authorities had found wreckage of the plane after it crashed into a mountain in the area.

His comments came after the UAE armed forces said one of its fighter jets from a Saudi-led alliance in Yemen was missing.