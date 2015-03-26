FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini says military action not a solution in Yemen
March 26, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Mogherini says military action not a solution in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Military action is not a solution to the crisis in Yemen, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday, urging regional powers to act responsibly.

Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi‘ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen’s president on Thursday.

“I‘m convinced that military action is not a solution,” Mogherini said in a statement. “At this critical juncture all regional actors should act responsibly and constructively, to create as a matter of urgency the conditions for a return to negotiations.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

