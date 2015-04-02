Yemen's Houthis fighting in central Aden: residents

ADEN (Reuters) - Houthi fighters and their allies battled gunmen in Aden’s Crater district on Thursday, in the heart of the southern Yemeni port city which is the last major foothold of forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, several residents said.

They said there were hundreds of Houthi and allied fighters in Crater, backed by tanks and armored vehicles.

It was the first time fighting on the ground had reached so deeply into central Aden, and came despite a week of air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition aimed at stemming the Houthi advances.