a year ago
Fire near Yemeni oil facility kills worker
July 7, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Fire near Yemeni oil facility kills worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at a domestic gas storage facility in Yemen's Marib province on Thursday killed a worker and seriously injured four others, according to state media and a local official.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze caused by an electrical fault which broke out close to Safer, an oil industry compound in Marib province about 150 km (95 miles) east of the capital Sanaa, said state news agency, Saba, citing a Yemeni official.

Saudi-led coalition forces fighting the Houthi group who control the capital have been flying reinforcements into a small airport in the town of Safer.

Marib has most of Yemen's oil and gas fields and has long been a battleground between factions including local tribesmen, al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) insurgents and other Islamists, and government forces.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing Tom Finn; Editing by Toby Chopra

