French foreign ministry confirms French woman kidnapped in Yemen
#World News
February 24, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

French foreign ministry confirms French woman kidnapped in Yemen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a French woman had been kidnapped in Yemen.

“We unfortunately confirm the kidnapping this morning, in Sanaa, of a French national working for an international organization,” the ministry said in a statement. “We are fully mobilized to try and locate her and ensure a speedy liberation.”

Security sources said earlier on Tuesday that gunmen had kidnapped a French woman and her Yemeni driver in the center of Yemen’s capital while she was heading to work.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan

