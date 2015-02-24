French foreign ministry confirms French woman kidnapped in Yemen

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that a French woman had been kidnapped in Yemen.

“We unfortunately confirm the kidnapping this morning, in Sanaa, of a French national working for an international organization,” the ministry said in a statement. “We are fully mobilized to try and locate her and ensure a speedy liberation.”

Security sources said earlier on Tuesday that gunmen had kidnapped a French woman and her Yemeni driver in the center of Yemen’s capital while she was heading to work.