Gulf countries condemn Houthi takeover in Yemen as a 'coup'

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Gulf Cooperation Council called the dissolution of Yemen’s parliament and the takeover by an armed Shi‘ite Muslim group a “coup”, Kuwait’s official news agency said on Saturday.

“This Houthi coup is a dangerous escalation which we reject and is unacceptable. It totally contradicts the spirit of pluralism and coexistence which Yemen has known,” the GCC, a group made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, was quoted as saying.