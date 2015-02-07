FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf countries condemn Houthi takeover in Yemen as a 'coup'
February 7, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Gulf countries condemn Houthi takeover in Yemen as a 'coup'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Gulf Cooperation Council called the dissolution of Yemen’s parliament and the takeover by an armed Shi‘ite Muslim group a “coup”, Kuwait’s official news agency said on Saturday.

“This Houthi coup is a dangerous escalation which we reject and is unacceptable. It totally contradicts the spirit of pluralism and coexistence which Yemen has known,” the GCC, a group made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

