Yemeni government gives Houthis ultimatum to turn up to peace talks

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Yemen’s government said it would be forced to leave Kuwait if delayed peace talks did not start on Thursday and said its patience with its Houthi rebel enemies is running out, a statement published by Yemen’s Sabanew agency said.

U.N.-backed talks to end Yemen’s year-long war were meant to start in Kuwait on Monday but representatives of the Iran-allied Houthi group and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh did not turn up because of disputes over a shaky ceasefire.

Yemeni airport sources said on Wednesday that Houthi negotiators and their allies had left Yemen’s capital Sanaa and were on their way to Kuwait via Oman.