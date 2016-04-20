FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemeni government gives Houthis ultimatum to turn up to peace talks
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 20, 2016 / 4:44 PM / a year ago

Yemeni government gives Houthis ultimatum to turn up to peace talks

Yahya Doad (2nd R), a member of the General Committee of the General People's Congress Party, and Mohammed Abdul-Salam (2nd L), head of the Houthi delegation to scheduled peace talks in Kuwait, gesture after they finish a news conference at Sanaa Airport, Yemen, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Yemen’s government said it would be forced to leave Kuwait if delayed peace talks did not start on Thursday and said its patience with its Houthi rebel enemies is running out, a statement published by Yemen’s Sabanew agency said.

U.N.-backed talks to end Yemen’s year-long war were meant to start in Kuwait on Monday but representatives of the Iran-allied Houthi group and former President Ali Abdullah Saleh did not turn up because of disputes over a shaky ceasefire.

Yemeni airport sources said on Wednesday that Houthi negotiators and their allies had left Yemen’s capital Sanaa and were on their way to Kuwait via Oman.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.