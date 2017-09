Yemen foreign minister says 'very possible' ground forces will be needed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Arab ground forces may be needed in the next phase of a Saudi-led operation against Iranian-allied Houthi fighters in Yemen, Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen said on Saturday.

Asked at an Arab League summit in Egypt whether ground troops would be required, he told reporters: “This is possible. Very possible.”

Yaseen also said Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi would stay in an Arab capital until conditions in Yemen allowed him to return there.