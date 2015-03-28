FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen foreign minister says 'very possible' ground forces will be needed
#World News
March 28, 2015 / 4:34 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen foreign minister says 'very possible' ground forces will be needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Arab ground forces may be needed in the next phase of a Saudi-led operation against Iranian-allied Houthi fighters in Yemen, Yemeni Foreign Minister Riyadh Yaseen said on Saturday.

Asked at an Arab League summit in Egypt whether ground troops would be required, he told reporters: “This is possible. Very possible.”

Yaseen also said Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi would stay in an Arab capital until conditions in Yemen allowed him to return there.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad; writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

