Yemen government to request membership in GCC: official Yemeni spokesman
April 29, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Yemen government to request membership in GCC: official Yemeni spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Yemen’s government will request membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a powerful grouping of Sunni Arab Gulf monarchies, the country’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We will present a plan in Saudi Arabia next month that will prepare Yemen to be included in the GCC,” Rajeh Badi told Reuters by telephone from Qatar.

A Saudi-led alliance has been bombing the Shi‘ite Houthi militia in Yemen for weeks but has failed to reverse the Iran-allied group’s dominance on battlefronts across the country or to prepare for the exiled Saudi-backed government to return.

Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Louise Ireland

