Gunfire at Aden army base as Yemen's Houthis approach: residents

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard at a Yemen army base in the center of Aden on Wednesday, residents told Reuters, and Houthi militia forces were within about 20 km (12 miles) of the city’s northern entrance.

Soldiers at the city’s Jabal al-Hadeed barracks fired into the air to prevent residents from infiltrating and arming themselves, the local witnesses said, suggesting that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s control over Aden was fraying.

Houthi fighters and allied military units had advanced to Dar Saad, a village a half-hour’s drive from the southern city’s center, residents there said.