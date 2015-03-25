FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Yemen aides say Hadi remains in Aden
#World News
March 25, 2015 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Two Yemen aides say Hadi remains in Aden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Two senior Yemeni officials including the head of national security said on Wednesday that President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi remained in Aden and had no plans to leave following advances by Houthi forces towards the city.

Chief of national security Maj. General Ali al-Ahmadi, asked if Hadi was in Aden, told Reuters: “He’s here, he’s here, he’s here. I am now with him in the palace. He is in Aden.”

Mohammed Marem, director of Hadi’s office, told Reuters: “President Hadi is in Aden and he is following up the situation ... We urge people to close ranks and we are certain that Yemenis and the Arab people and governments will not accept that Aden be sacked.”

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Cairo and Sami Aboudi in Aden, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

