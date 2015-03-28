FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President urges Yemeni army to obey legitimate leadership
March 28, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

President urges Yemeni army to obey legitimate leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi called on the army on Saturday to protect state institutions and carry out the orders of the “legitimate leadership” as a Arab military campaign against his Houthi militia enemies continued.

“Your responsibility today is preserving security and stability, protecting state institutions ... and carrying out the orders of your legitimate leadership,” Hadi told a meeting of Arab heads of state at an Arab League summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Hadi said a campaign against the Houthis, led by Saudi Arabia, was aimed at protecting Yemenis from “failed aggression”.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Michael Georgy and Kevin Liffey

