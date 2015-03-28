President urges Yemeni army to obey legitimate leadership

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi called on the army on Saturday to protect state institutions and carry out the orders of the “legitimate leadership” as a Arab military campaign against his Houthi militia enemies continued.

“Your responsibility today is preserving security and stability, protecting state institutions ... and carrying out the orders of your legitimate leadership,” Hadi told a meeting of Arab heads of state at an Arab League summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Hadi said a campaign against the Houthis, led by Saudi Arabia, was aimed at protecting Yemenis from “failed aggression”.