Senior Houthi official welcomes Yemen president's resignation
#World News
January 22, 2015 / 7:03 PM / 3 years ago

Senior Houthi official welcomes Yemen president's resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior official of Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement said on Thursday he welcomed the resignation of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, according to his account on Twitter.

“The resignation of (Hadi) is a glad tiding for all Yemenis,” Abu al-Malek Yousef al-Fishi said in a message posted on the messaging service. Hadi has spent months locked in a stand-off about constitutional issues with the Shi‘ite Muslim group, the country’s most powerful political faction.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich

