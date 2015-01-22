Senior Houthi official welcomes Yemen president's resignation

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior official of Yemen’s powerful Houthi movement said on Thursday he welcomed the resignation of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, according to his account on Twitter.

“The resignation of (Hadi) is a glad tiding for all Yemenis,” Abu al-Malek Yousef al-Fishi said in a message posted on the messaging service. Hadi has spent months locked in a stand-off about constitutional issues with the Shi‘ite Muslim group, the country’s most powerful political faction.