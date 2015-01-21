Yemen's president to heed Houthi demands: source

SANAA (Reuters) - The Yemeni president is expected to issue a number of decisions within hours heeding demands by the Houthi group that dominates the country, a source close to the president said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be named, said President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was being guarded by Houthi fighters at his home, was not under house arrest and had met with a senior representative of the Houthi movement.

“Within hours, decisions will be made heeding the Houthi demands,” the source told Reuters. “We expect an announcement to resolve all problems within hours.”