Yemen's president to heed Houthi demands: source
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

Yemen's president to heed Houthi demands: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - The Yemeni president is expected to issue a number of decisions within hours heeding demands by the Houthi group that dominates the country, a source close to the president said on Wednesday.

The source, who asked not to be named, said President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was being guarded by Houthi fighters at his home, was not under house arrest and had met with a senior representative of the Houthi movement.

“Within hours, decisions will be made heeding the Houthi demands,” the source told Reuters. “We expect an announcement to resolve all problems within hours.”

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
