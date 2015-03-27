FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hadi to arrive in Egypt for Arab summit Friday: Yemeni official
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Hadi to arrive in Egypt for Arab summit Friday: Yemeni official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi will arrive in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh for an Arab League summit later on Friday, a Yemeni official said.

Hadi left his refuge in Aden for Saudi Arabia on Thursday as Houthi fighters battled with his forces on the outskirts of the southern port city.

The Yemeni official said Hadi was due to arrive at about 1500 GMT. Egyptian state television had said earlier that Hadi would not arrive until Saturday.

Saudi Arabia and allies launched air strikes in Yemen on Thursday to stop the advance of the Iran-allied Houthi militia towards Aden. [ID:nL2N0WS02B]

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet and Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.