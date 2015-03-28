FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen president calls Houthis 'Iran's puppet'
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2015 / 11:44 AM / 2 years ago

Yemen president calls Houthis 'Iran's puppet'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi called the Shi‘ite Houthi militia “Iran’s puppet” at an Arab League summit in Egypt on Saturday.

“I tell Iran’s puppet ... ‘You are the one that destroyed Yemen with your political immaturity’,” Hadi said in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Tehran denies providing money and training to the Shi‘ite Houthi fighters, as alleged by some Western and Yemeni officials.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Michael Georgy and Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.