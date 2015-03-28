Yemen president calls Houthis 'Iran's puppet'

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi called the Shi‘ite Houthi militia “Iran’s puppet” at an Arab League summit in Egypt on Saturday.

“I tell Iran’s puppet ... ‘You are the one that destroyed Yemen with your political immaturity’,” Hadi said in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Tehran denies providing money and training to the Shi‘ite Houthi fighters, as alleged by some Western and Yemeni officials.