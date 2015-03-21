Yemen's President Hadi calls on Houthis to withdraw

RIYADH (Reuters) - Yemen’s President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi called on Saturday for the Houthi militia to abandon its control of government ministries in Sanaa in his first televised speech since fleeing the capital for Aden after escaping house arrest last month.

Hadi called on all parties in Yemen to attend talks in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh to resolve the country’s political crisis. He also described the Houthis as coup plotters, and said his flight to Aden had been intended to preserve Yemeni unity.