Yemeni President Hadi no longer at residence: U.S. State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is no longer at his residence, but the United States cannot confirm further details about his location, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We were in touch with him earlier today,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing. “He is no longer at his residence. I‘m not in position to confirm any additional details from here about his location.”

She said Hadi left the residence voluntarily.