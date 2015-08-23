FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirati forces in Yemen's Aden free British hostage: WAM
August 23, 2015 / 8:24 AM / 2 years ago

Emirati forces in Yemen's Aden free British hostage: WAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates forces based in Yemen’s port city of Aden have freed a British hostage who had been held by al Qaeda, state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

The hostage, who went missing in Feb. 2014, was taken to Abu Dhabi on a military plane on Saturday night, the agency said.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan spoke to British Prime Minister David Cameron to tell him about the release on Saturday, WAM added.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

